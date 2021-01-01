Intel Core i5 10400T vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 10400T (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 10400T – 25 vs 35 Watt
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1097 vs 936 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
366
Ryzen 5 4500U +23%
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +16%
2588
2231
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2183
Ryzen 5 4500U +15%
2516
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10352
Ryzen 5 4500U +9%
11331
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
952
Ryzen 5 4500U +15%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4480
Ryzen 5 4500U +4%
4641
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10400T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3