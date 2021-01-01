Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10400T or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10400T vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 10400T (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 10400T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 10400T – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1097 vs 936 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +16%
2588
Ryzen 5 4500U
2231
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400T
2183
Ryzen 5 4500U +15%
2516
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T
10352
Ryzen 5 4500U +9%
11331
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400T and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 6, 2020
Launch price 182 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10400T -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 25-35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400T official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i5 10400T?
