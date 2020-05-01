Intel Core i5 10400T vs i3 1005G1
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 10400T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 10400T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
366
Core i3 1005G1 +11%
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +175%
2615
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Core i3 1005G1 +1%
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +132%
4431
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400T
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|-
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
