Intel Core i5 10400T vs i3 10100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 10400T with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1072 vs 936 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
366
Core i3 10100F +23%
451
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +13%
2588
2300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2183
Core i3 10100F +20%
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +18%
10352
8773
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
952
Core i3 10100F +13%
1079
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +21%
4480
3695
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 10, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|79 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400T
|i3-10100F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
