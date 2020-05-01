Intel Core i5 10400T vs i3 10100T
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 10400T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3 GHz i3 10100T (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400T +83%
366
200
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +32%
2615
1980
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Core i3 10100T +8%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +25%
4431
3537
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 30, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400T
|i3-10100T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|Intel Core i3 10100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
