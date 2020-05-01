Intel Core i5 10400T vs i3 9100T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 10400T with 6-cores against the 3.1 GHz i3 9100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
366
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2615
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2250
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400T +3%
958
934
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +50%
4431
2953
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400T
|i3-9100T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10400T vs Intel Core i5 10500
- Intel Core i5 10400T vs Intel Core i5 10400H
- Intel Core i5 10400T vs Intel Core i7 10700T
- Intel Core i5 10400T vs Intel Core i5 9400T
- Intel Core i3 9100T vs Intel Core i3 10100
- Intel Core i3 9100T vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 9100T vs Intel Core i3 10110U