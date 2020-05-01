Intel Core i5 10400T vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 10400T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i5 10400T – 10 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.7 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10400T +4%
366
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +204%
2615
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Core i5 1030NG7 +15%
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +63%
4431
2723
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-10400T
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
