We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 10400T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1030NG7 and 10400T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i5 10400T – 10 vs 35 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 16.7 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10400T and i5 1030NG7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 March 20, 2020
Launch price 182 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Ice Lake Y
Model number i5-10400T i5-1030NG7
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 11x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 35 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10400T official page Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

