Intel Core i5 10400T vs i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 10400T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 10400T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1107 vs 936 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
366
Core i5 1035G1 +17%
430
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +88%
2588
1373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2183
Core i5 1035G1 +8%
2347
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +29%
10352
8002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
952
Core i5 1035G1 +18%
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10400T +59%
4480
2816
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400T
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
