Intel Core i5 10400T vs i5 10400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i5 10400T against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10400F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
366
Core i5 10400F +19%
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2615
Core i5 10400F +23%
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2622
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Core i5 10400F +19%
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4431
Core i5 10400F +35%
5960
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10400T
|i5-10400F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
