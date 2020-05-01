Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10500 or Ryzen 3 4300G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10500 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300G and 10500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +14%
13140
Ryzen 3 4300G
11519
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +34%
5698
Ryzen 3 4300G
4245

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500 and AMD Ryzen 3 4300G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 192 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10500 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500 official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300G or Intel Core i5 10500?
