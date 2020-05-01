Intel Core i5 10500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3416
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +21%
2807
2314
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +54%
13429
8709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +23%
1126
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +105%
5999
2924
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|192 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10500
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
