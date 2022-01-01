Intel Core i5 10500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE VS Intel Core i5 10500 AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4650GE and 10500 Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500 Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 35 vs 65 Watt

Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 1, 2020 July 21, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Zen 2 Model number i5-10500 - Socket LGA-1200 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 31x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 35 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 192 448 TMUs 24 28 ROPs 3 7 Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 10500 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 10500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12