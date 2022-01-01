Intel Core i5 10500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1088
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8220
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +6%
2802
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13068
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +21%
15765
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1151
1194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5820
5931
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1