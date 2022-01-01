Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10500 or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 10500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 1151 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500
1088
Ryzen 7 5800H +31%
1426
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500
8220
Ryzen 7 5800H +49%
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500
2802
Ryzen 7 5800H +11%
3110
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500
13068
Ryzen 7 5800H +65%
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500
1151
Ryzen 7 5800H +25%
1434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500
5820
Ryzen 7 5800H +26%
7309
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Cezanne
Model number i5-10500 -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10500
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 10500?
