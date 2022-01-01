Intel Core i5 10500 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 1151 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1088
Ryzen 7 5800H +31%
1426
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8220
Ryzen 7 5800H +49%
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2802
Ryzen 7 5800H +11%
3110
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13068
Ryzen 7 5800H +65%
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1151
Ryzen 7 5800H +25%
1434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5820
Ryzen 7 5800H +26%
7309
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-10500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
