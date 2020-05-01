Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10500 or Ryzen 9 3900XT: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900XT and 10500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1342 vs 1158 points
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500
3335
Ryzen 9 3900XT +121%
7377
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500
13316
Ryzen 9 3900XT +147%
32894
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500
1150
Ryzen 9 3900XT +16%
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500
5950
Ryzen 9 3900XT +79%
10638

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500 and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 7, 2020
Launch price 192 USD 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10500 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 12
Threads 12 24
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500 official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Intel Core i5 10500?
