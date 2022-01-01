Intel Core i5 10500 vs Apple M1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 14 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.65 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1151 points
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1088
Apple M1 +40%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +5%
8220
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2802
Apple M1 +35%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13068
Apple M1 +13%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1151
Apple M1 +52%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5820
Apple M1 +72%
9984
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-10500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|31x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|1024
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
