Intel Core i5 10500 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +16%
474
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +259%
3416
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +21%
2807
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +151%
13429
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +16%
1126
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +214%
5999
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|192 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-10500
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|31x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
