Intel Core i5 10500 vs i3 10100
We compared two CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +4%
474
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +48%
3416
2309
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +5%
2807
2684
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +49%
13429
9030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +2%
1126
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +41%
5999
4243
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|192 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10500
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i5 10500
- Intel Core i5 10600K and Intel Core i5 10500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i5 10500
- Intel Core i7 10700 and Intel Core i5 10500
- Intel Core i5 10500T and Intel Core i5 10500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Intel Core i3 10100
- Intel Core i3 10300 and Intel Core i3 10100
- Intel Core i3 10110U and Intel Core i3 10100