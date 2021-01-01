Intel Core i5 10500 vs i3 10105F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- Newer - released 10-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +3%
474
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +45%
3455
2381
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +3%
2778
2693
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +47%
13275
9060
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +2%
1160
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +47%
5900
4011
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|February 15, 2021
|Launch price
|192 USD
|97 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10500
|i3-10105F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
