We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and 10500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1706 vs 1239 points
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 60 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500
1081
Core i3 12100 +55%
1671
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500
2783
Core i3 12100 +27%
3532
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500
12910
Core i3 12100 +12%
14476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500
1235
Core i3 12100 +37%
1698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500 and i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-10500 i3-12100
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10500
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500 official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100 or i5 10500?
