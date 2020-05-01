Intel Core i5 10500 vs i3 8100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
15
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +27%
463
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +134%
3351
1429
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +20%
2715
2256
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +120%
13263
6042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +12%
1091
978
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +80%
5957
3307
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|192 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-10500
|i3-8100
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
