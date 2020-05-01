Intel Core i5 10500 vs i5 10400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +9%
474
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +6%
3416
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +6%
2807
2640
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +4%
13429
12935
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +3%
1126
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5999
Core i5 10400 +2%
6095
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|192 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10500
|i5-10400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
17 (60.7%)
11 (39.3%)
Total votes: 28
Сompetitors
- Core i5 10500 vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i5 10500 vs Core i7 10700K
- Core i5 10500 vs Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Core i5 10500 vs Core i7 10700
- Core i5 10500 vs Core i5 10500T
- Core i5 10400 vs Core i7 10750H
- Core i5 10400 vs Core i5 10600
- Core i5 10400 vs Ryzen 5 3600X
- Core i5 10400 vs Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 10400 vs Core i5 10400H