Intel Core i5 10500 vs i5 10400H

Intel Core i5 10500
Intel Core i5 10500
VS
Intel Core i5 10400H
Intel Core i5 10400H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 10400H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400H and 10500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +50%
13429
Core i5 10400H
8928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500
1126
Core i5 10400H +12%
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +34%
5999
Core i5 10400H
4469

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500 and i5 10400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 2, 2020
Launch price 192 USD 250 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-10500 i5-10400H
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500 official page Intel Core i5 10400H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400H or i5 10500?
