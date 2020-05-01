Intel Core i5 10500 vs i5 10400T
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 against the 2 GHz i5 10400T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +30%
474
366
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +31%
3416
2615
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2807
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13429
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +18%
1126
958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500 +35%
5999
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|192 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10500
|i5-10400T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
