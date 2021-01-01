Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10500H or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Intel Core i5 10500H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
Intel Core i5 10500H
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10500H against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 10500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500H
6942
Ryzen 5 4600H +15%
7963
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500H
12404
Ryzen 5 4600H +20%
14868
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 6, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i5-10500H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10500H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i5 10500H?
