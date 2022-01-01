Intel Core i5 10500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U VS Intel Core i5 10500H AMD Ryzen 5 5500U We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10500H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5500U and 10500H Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500H Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 10500H – 25 vs 45 Watt

Newer - released 10-months later

General Vendor Intel AMD Released April 2, 2020 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake-H Lucienne Model number i5-10500H - Socket BGA-1440 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 21x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache - 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1800 MHz Shading Units 192 448 TMUs 24 28 ROPs 3 7 Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 10500H 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5500U 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 10500H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12