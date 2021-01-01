Intel Core i5 10500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10500H with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More powerful Radeon Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1178
Ryzen 7 4800H +8%
1271
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6942
Ryzen 7 4800H +63%
11299
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500H +2%
2695
2652
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12404
Ryzen 7 4800H +57%
19515
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1158
Ryzen 7 4800H +1%
1165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5357
Ryzen 7 4800H +33%
7103
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4