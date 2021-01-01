Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10500H or Core i5 10200H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10500H vs i5 10200H

Intel Core i5 10500H
VS
Intel Core i5 10200H
Intel Core i5 10500H
Intel Core i5 10200H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10500H with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 10200H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10200H and 10500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
  • Newer - released 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500H +45%
12404
Core i5 10200H
8564
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500H and i5 10200H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 September 1, 2020
Launch price 250 USD 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Comet Lake-H
Model number i5-10500H i5-10200H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 3
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10500H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 10200H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500H official page Intel Core i5 10200H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10200H or i5 10500H?
