Intel Core i5 10500T vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

Intel Core i5 10500T
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
Intel Core i5 10500T
AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300U and 10500T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 25 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +88%
2871
Ryzen 3 4300U
1524
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +41%
10831
Ryzen 3 4300U
7702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +40%
4689
Ryzen 3 4300U
3347

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500T and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10500T -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel® UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 25-35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500T official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i5 10500T?
