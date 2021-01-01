Intel Core i5 10500T vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 25 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
396
Ryzen 3 4300U +7%
424
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +88%
2871
1524
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500T +2%
2414
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +41%
10831
7702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1038
Ryzen 3 4300U +1%
1045
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +40%
4689
3347
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
