Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10500T or Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10500T vs AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE

Intel Core i5 10500T
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
Intel Core i5 10500T
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4350GE and 10500T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1132 vs 1022 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500T and AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 21, 2020
Launch price 192 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10500T -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 630 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500T official page AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 10500 and Core i5 10500T
2. Core i7 10700T and Core i5 10500T
3. Core i5 9500T and Core i5 10500T
4. Core i5 10600T and Core i5 10500T
5. Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
6. Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
7. Ryzen 5 3400GE and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE
8. Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE or Intel Core i5 10500T?
EnglishРусский