Intel Core i5 10500T vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 3% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 35 vs 36 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2859
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500T +5%
2419
2314
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +24%
10835
8709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500T +5%
957
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +62%
4732
2924
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|192 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Radeon Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|36 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
