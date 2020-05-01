Intel Core i5 10500T vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 36 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Ryzen 5 3600XT +28%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2859
Ryzen 5 3600XT +41%
4035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2419
Ryzen 5 3600XT +18%
2849
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10835
Ryzen 5 3600XT +78%
19265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
957
Ryzen 5 3600XT +38%
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4732
Ryzen 5 3600XT +56%
7359
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|192 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|36 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
