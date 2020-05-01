Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10500T or Ryzen 5 3600XT: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10500T vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600XT and 10500T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 36 vs 95 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T
10835
Ryzen 5 3600XT +78%
19265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500T and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 7, 2020
Launch price 192 USD 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10500T -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 36 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500T official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i5 10500T?
