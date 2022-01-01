Intel Core i5 10500T vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 35 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1026 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1067
1360
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7367
Ryzen 5 5600H +35%
9931
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2319
2951
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10319
Ryzen 5 5600H +65%
17074
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1016
Ryzen 5 5600H +34%
1360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4744
6020
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|® UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1