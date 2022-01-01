Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10500T or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 10500T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 35 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1026 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500T
1067
Ryzen 5 5600H +27%
1360
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T
7367
Ryzen 5 5600H +35%
9931
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500T
2319
Ryzen 5 5600H +27%
2951
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T
10319
Ryzen 5 5600H +65%
17074
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500T
1016
Ryzen 5 5600H +34%
1360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T
4744
Ryzen 5 5600H +27%
6020
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500T and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Cezanne
Model number i5-10500T -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU ® UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 25-35 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10500T
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500T official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

