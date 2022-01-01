Intel Core i5 10500T vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H VS Intel Core i5 10500T AMD Ryzen 5 5600H We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600H and 10500T Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 35 vs 54 Watt Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Newer - released 8-months later

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1026 points

11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500T and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Cezanne Model number i5-10500T - Socket LGA-1200 FP6 Integrated GPU ® UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 23x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 25-35 W 35-54 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1800 MHz Shading Units 192 448 TMUs 24 28 ROPs 3 7 Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 10500T 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5600H 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s - ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 10500T official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16