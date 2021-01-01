Intel Core i5 10500T vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1166 vs 1022 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +21%
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2401
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +13%
2702
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10956
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +48%
16235
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1031
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +13%
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4707
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE +23%
5806
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|192 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
