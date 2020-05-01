Intel Core i5 10500T vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Consumes up to 45% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 36 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Ryzen 7 3700X +24%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2859
Ryzen 7 3700X +72%
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2419
Ryzen 7 3700X +13%
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10835
Ryzen 7 3700X +114%
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
957
Ryzen 7 3700X +35%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4732
Ryzen 7 3700X +82%
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|192 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|36 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
