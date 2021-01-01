Intel Core i5 10500T vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Ryzen 7 4700U +21%
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +7%
2865
2668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2401
Ryzen 7 4700U +8%
2586
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10956
Ryzen 7 4700U +27%
13940
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1031
Ryzen 7 4700U +6%
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +10%
4707
4286
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|192 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1