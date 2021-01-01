Intel Core i5 10500T vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1198 vs 1022 points
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +27%
505
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2401
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +15%
2771
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10956
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +82%
19945
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1031
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +18%
1212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4707
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +52%
7147
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|192 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1