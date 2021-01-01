Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10500T or Core i3 10100F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10500T vs i3 10100F

Intel Core i5 10500T
VS
Intel Core i3 10100F
Intel Core i5 10500T
Intel Core i3 10100F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100F and 10500T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel® UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +23%
10831
Core i3 10100F
8773
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500T and i3 10100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 October 10, 2020
Launch price - 79 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-10500T i3-10100F
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel® UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 25-35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500T official page Intel Core i3 10100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100F or i5 10500T?
