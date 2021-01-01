Intel Core i5 10500T vs i3 10100T
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz i3 10100T (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1022 vs 933 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
396
Core i3 10100T +3%
406
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +45%
2871
1977
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500T +1%
2414
2389
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +44%
10831
7531
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500T +11%
1038
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +42%
4689
3292
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 30, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|i3-10100T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|Intel Core i3 10100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
