Intel Core i5 10500T vs i3 1115G4
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1285 vs 1022 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
396
Core i3 1115G4 +28%
506
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +195%
2871
973
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2414
Core i3 1115G4 +13%
2719
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +70%
10831
6385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1038
Core i3 1115G4 +25%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +94%
4689
2419
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
