Intel Core i5 10500T vs i3 1115G4

Intel Core i5 10500T
VS
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Core i5 10500T
Intel Core i3 1115G4

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 10500T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1285 vs 1022 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +70%
10831
Core i3 1115G4
6385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500T and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 September 2, 2020
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-10500T i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel® UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 17-30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 25-35 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500T official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

