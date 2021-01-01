Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10500T or Core i3 9100T: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10500T vs i3 9100T

Intel Core i5 10500T
VS
Intel Core i3 9100T
Intel Core i5 10500T
Intel Core i3 9100T

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T with 6-cores against the 3.1 GHz i3 9100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100T and 10500T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 18° C higher critical temperature
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1022 vs 887 points
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +88%
10831
Core i3 9100T
5750
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +63%
4689
Core i3 9100T
2871

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10500T and i3 9100T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 23, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-10500T i3-9100T
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel® UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 23x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 25-35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 82°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10500T official page Intel Core i3 9100T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1135G7 and Core i5 10500T
2. Core i5 10400 and Core i5 10500T
3. Core i7 10700T and Core i5 10500T
4. Core i5 9500T and Core i5 10500T
5. Core i3 10100 and Core i3 9100T
6. Core i5 1035G1 and Core i3 9100T
7. Core i3 10110U and Core i3 9100T

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100T or i5 10500T?
EnglishРусский