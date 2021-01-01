Intel Core i5 10500T vs i3 9100T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T with 6-cores against the 3.1 GHz i3 9100T with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 18° C higher critical temperature
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1022 vs 887 points
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
396
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500T +9%
2414
2218
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +88%
10831
5750
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500T +16%
1038
892
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +63%
4689
2871
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|i3-9100T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|23x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
