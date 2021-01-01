Intel Core i5 10500T vs i5 10310U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 25 vs 35 Watt
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1122 vs 1022 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
396
Core i5 10310U +12%
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +100%
2871
1438
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2414
2411
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +53%
10831
7067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1038
Core i5 10310U +9%
1131
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +26%
4689
3733
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|8-22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
