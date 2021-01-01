Intel Core i5 10500T vs i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 10500T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
396
Core i5 1035G1 +9%
430
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +109%
2871
1373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500T +3%
2414
2347
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +35%
10831
8002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1038
Core i5 1035G1 +8%
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +67%
4689
2816
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
