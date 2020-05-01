Intel Core i5 10500T vs i5 10400H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 10400H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 10400H – 36 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Core i5 10400H +10%
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2859
Core i5 10400H +13%
3237
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2419
Core i5 10400H +18%
2853
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +21%
10835
8928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
957
Core i5 10400H +31%
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10500T +6%
4732
4469
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|192 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10500T
|i5-10400H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|36 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|Intel Core i5 10400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
