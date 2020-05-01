Intel Core i5 10600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
78
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
61
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +11%
494
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +53%
3515
2303
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2399
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +10%
1229
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +19%
5637
4730
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|213 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
