Intel Core i5 10600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10600 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +53%
3583
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
Ryzen 3 3300X +5%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +4%
5776
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|213 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K or i5 10600
- Intel Core i7 10700K or i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 10600K or i5 10600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 10400 or i5 10600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 3 3300X
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 3 3300X