Intel Core i5 10600 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10600 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1216 vs 1089 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +10%
494
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3506
н/д
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +11%
2821
2545
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +21%
13927
11519
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +12%
1212
1086
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +53%
6489
4245
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|213 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
