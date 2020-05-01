Intel Core i5 10600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +27%
494
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +83%
3517
1922
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +31%
2821
2150
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +60%
14054
8787
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +30%
1229
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +75%
5629
3214
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|213 USD
|169 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-10600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
