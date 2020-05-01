Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600 or Ryzen 5 2400G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10600 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2400G and 10600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +83%
3517
Ryzen 5 2400G
1922
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +31%
2821
Ryzen 5 2400G
2150
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +60%
14054
Ryzen 5 2400G
8787
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +75%
5629
Ryzen 5 2400G
3214

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 February 12, 2018
Launch price 213 USD 169 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen
Model number i5-10600 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2400G or Intel Core i5 10600?
