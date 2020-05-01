Intel Core i5 10600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10600 against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +31%
494
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +30%
3583
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +25%
1244
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +4%
5776
5550
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|213 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
