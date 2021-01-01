Intel Core i5 10600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10600 against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1183 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Ryzen 5 5600G +18%
584
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3569
Ryzen 5 5600G +28%
4576
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2900
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
Ryzen 5 5600G +27%
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6293
Ryzen 5 5600G +19%
7517
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|213 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-10600
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
