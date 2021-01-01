Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10600 or Ryzen 7 5800: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10600 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10600 with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800 and 10600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1650 vs 1183 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600
2900
Ryzen 7 5800 +20%
3480
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600
14163
Ryzen 7 5800 +89%
26821
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600
1189
Ryzen 7 5800 +40%
1666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600
6293
Ryzen 7 5800 +55%
9751

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 213 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-10600 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10600 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800 or Intel Core i5 10600?
