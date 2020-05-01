Intel Core i5 10600 vs i3 10100
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 10600 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +12%
494
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +54%
3515
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10600 +12%
1229
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10600 +35%
5637
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|213 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10600
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K and i5 10600
- Intel Core i7 10700K and i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 10600K and i5 10600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 10500 and i3 10100
- Intel Core i5 10400 and i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Intel Core i3 10100
- Intel Core i3 10320 and i3 10100